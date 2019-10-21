The Five Best Sewing Machines, According To Amazon Reviewers

You may remember the joy of sewing together a new pair of jeans for a loved one, but chances are it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. Sewing requires the intensive focus and precision that it seems only your grandmother had, but one of America’s favorite pastimes does not have to be such a frustrating experience. Whether you are searching for a sewing machine for yourself or as a gift for a family member we have taken it upon ourselves to pour through hundreds of Amazon reviews and find the very best sewing machines according to reviewers.

What follows is our comprehensive list of the top five:

THE BEST OF THE BEST:

The Singer Heavy Duty 4423 Sewing Machine

The granddaddy of sewing machines, the Singer Heavy Duty model will sew any fabric you ask it to. It’s got a refreshingly old-school design but a decidedly up-to-date host of features.

According to one Amazon reviewer, the Singer 4423 is built to last: “I bought this machine over 4 years ago as my starter sewing machine, and it’s still going strong. In that time I’ve made close to 30 quilts, 20some purses, totes and bags, and about a dozen items of clothing. This machine is so versatile, I’ve been able to do everything I need to on it.”

Another reviewer raved “This Singer is a nice, simple machine that works very well on heavy fabric. My first project on it was sewing new cushion covers for my patio furniture….with heavy outdoor fabric. I had piping on them and everything, so sometimes I was sewing thru 5 layers….and this machine did a great job. It doesn’t have 2 billion fancy stitches (which I would never use), but it does have a few…which I may find a use for! and it has the basic stitches I need. I’m really happy with it.”

Overall, the Singer 4423 has over 2000 5 star reviews, and even the critical reviews mention it is a great purchase and value for skilled sewers, but may not be the right fit for younger beginners. My grandmother has owned one for at least 5 years now and swears by it. If you used to sew in the past or even if you want to pick up sewing and have the time to dedicate to sewing as a hobby, this is the sewing machine for you!





THE MODERN CLASSIC:

The Brother RSQ9185 Sewing Machine

This one’s computerized! It’s got a large LCD display, eight one-step buttonhole styles, and 55 built-in alphanumeric stitches for monogramming. You can cut the price down by buying a refurbished model, professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-vetted suppliers, but regardless of price point this sewing and quilting machine is a modern and easy to use addition to any home.

Thus spoke one Amazon reviewer : “We have never owned a sewing machine and don’t really know much about sewing and we were able to get it threaded and start sewing in about 30 minutes. The results are beyond our expectations and the price is almost too good to be true.”

Another reviewer added on to the positive praise, stating: “I am a sewing teacher and this is my favorite Brother sewing machine model for my classes. I first purchased this model a few years ago at Walmart before they discontinued them and they have been wonderful. This model has withstood constant use from middle school students without any issues. As a result, I was very excited to see it offered renewed on Amazon. The machine is great! It has a lot of features, it’s a great size, and it comes with wonderful accessories. I just love it!”

Overall, its also rated as 4.8 overall on “value for money”, 4.7 for “light weight”, and 4.7 for “quilting”, meaning there’s very literal room for improvement when it comes to a modern sewing machine.





A GREAT VALUE PICK:

The Brother XM2701 Sewing Machine

The XM2701 includes 27 unique stitches, 63 stitch functions and six quick-change sewing feet. It’s also one of the more affordable sewing machines on the market for just $84.99.

An Amazon reviewer vouches for its quality too, stating: “I used to sew as a kid but I was never that great. I had a dinky little machine that would always jam up and I was certain it was because I’m an idiot. Guess what, I’m not an idiot. I just had a crappy sewing machine. This machine is decidedly not crappy.”

And if you are in need of new friends, the XM2701 can help with that. As the reviewer now sews cool gifts for the people he knows, the XM2701 “has also done wonders for my social life.”

Overall, this sewing machine can be summarized effectively via this singular review from a satisfied customer and husband: “I knew next to nothing about sewing machines until my wife bought this and i borrowed it from her. i spent all of about 20 minutes reading the manual, and after that minor introduction i was able to repair a huge hole in a pair of pants AND to custom-fabricate a sleeve to direct mail from the garage door mail slot into a box located a couple feet away. if you’re a beginner looking to get a base knowledge of sewing and to have broad capabilities without spending a ton of money, this is DEFINITELY for you.”

That’s all I needed to hear to rate this as the best value sewing machine.





OUR BEGINNERS RECOMMENDATION:

The Donyer Power Electric Sewing Machine

Perfect for both beginners and veterans, the Donyer Power machine has tons of great features but an easy-to-understand design.

Amazon reviewer H. H. raves: “The sewing machine came in with the threads already set in place. It works just like the manual sewing machine, but with so many more advanced features for easier and convenient operation. It also has a fun and compact design.”





AN AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVE:

The Mini Portable Sewing Machine

At only $15.99, the Mini Sewing Machine is not quite a full sized sewing machine, but it is one of the least expensive options available that still gets the job done. It is also portable and relatively uncomplicated. Its small size means it can be used for the tricky-to-position repair spots that larger conventional machines can’t reach.

So far this portable sewing machine doesn’t have any reviews, but its similar to a lot of other portable sewing machines, and at just $15.99 it may be worth trying.





