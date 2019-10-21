Witches Are About To Cast A ‘Binding Spell’ On President Trump

Groups of witches across the country are preparing to cast a coordinated “binding spell” on President Donald Trump on October 25. It will be their third concerted attempt to make the magic happen.

The witches refer to themselves as the #MagicResistance, and they first attempted to bind the the President with magic in 2017, according to the Boston Globe, and they have attempted it annually since then. The group’s other events have included binding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and “Hex the NRA.” (RELATED: Witches Now Outnumber Presbyterians In The US)

“I’m willing to go on record and say it’s working,” Michael Hughes, the spell’s inventor, told the Washington Examiner. “Knowing thousands of people are gathering together at the same time from all over the world to do this ritual and to put our beliefs and our desires into sharp focus, and to do that ritualistically, I think that has a really powerful effect.” (RELATED: Witches Plan To Gather In Brooklyn To Curse Kavanaugh)

The ingredients for the binding include an unflattering photo of Trump, a tarot card, a stub of an orange candle, a pin, and a feather, according to Disrn.com.

A renowned Catholic exorcist Gary Thomas has held masses to to condemn the group’s previous attempt to hex Kavanaugh.

“The decision to do this against a Supreme Court justice is a heinous act and says a lot about the character of these people that should not be underestimated or dismissed,” Thomas told National Catholic Register. “These are real evil people.”