The Anonymous New York Times Op-Ed Writer Is Now Writing A Book About Trump

The anonymous author of a New York Times op-ed detailing the internal resistance against President Donald Trump is now releasing a full book about the president, titled, “A WARNING.”

The new book by the anonymous official will be released November 19 by publisher Twelve and reportedly paints “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency,” according to The Washington Post.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted the news, telling the Daily Caller, “Takes a lot of conviction and bravery to write a whole book anonymously.”

The author, who was described only as a “senior administration official,” wrote in the Times last year that there exists a cabal of administration officials actively working against the president’s and his supporters’ interests. The writer indicated that “many of the senior officials in [Trump’s] own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations … [because] we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic.”

The anonymous Trump official behind that NYT op-ed is back with a book — and apparently still employed at a “senior” level in the admin. Here’s the cover and press release: pic.twitter.com/7yPmtfctYL — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 22, 2019

Proceeds from the book will be donated to various organizations supporting press freedom, including the White House Correspondents’ Association.

“The author could have received a seven-figure advance for writing this book,” Matt Latimer of Javelin, who is representing the author, said. “But ‘A WARNING’ was not written for financial reasons. The author sees this as an act of conscience and of duty, which is why the author refused any advance and is donating a substantial portion of any royalties to charities that protect those seeking the truth around the world.”

The anonymous author set off a firestorm within the White House last year with the publication of the op-ed. The president demanded to know who the official was and even suggested that the Times had written the op-ed themselves, while other critics questioned the bravery and credibility of an individual hiding behind anonymity. (RELATED: Trump Demands NYT Give Up Anonymous Official For ‘National Security’ Reasons)

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time that the official was actively undermining the individuals who voted for the president, stating, “nearly 62 million people voted for President Donald J. Trump in 2016, earning him 306 Electoral College votes — versus 232 for his opponent. None of them voted for a gutless, anonymous source to the failing New York Times.”