Off-Duty Police Officer Shoots At Armed Robbers In Wild Video

An off-duty police officer in Brazil sprayed some lead in an attempt to stop two armed robbers.

In a video posted on LiveLeak, an officer sitting at a table eating with some friends draws a handgun and opens fire on the robbers.

One of the robbers can be seen, but the other is off screen. According to the LiveLeak description, both men managed to escape.

Watch the wild exchange of gunfire below.

While I understand a police officer wanting to stop a crime, drawing attention to yourself by opening fire from a crowded dinner table isn't smart.

He just turned with his weapon and started spraying. Anybody could have walked in front of him and he easily could have missed.

One of the main rules of firing a weapon is that you don’t squeeze the trigger unless you’re 100% confident of what you’re going to hit.

He didn’t even catch them! He sprayed lead all over the damn place and the bad guys still got away! From the perspective of a police officer, that’s not great.

Not great at all.

Next time, the police in Brazil should try a bit harder to not just open fire with people everywhere.