Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Makes $975,000 For Every Sponsored Instagram Post

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly makes a staggering amount of money to do sponsored Instagram posts.

According to BuzzBingo.com, Ronaldo made $47.8 million in the past year on 49 sponsored Instagram posts. That breaks down to about $975,000 per post.

Imagine making $975,000 for a single Instagram post. Just sit back and think about that. Ronaldo makes more for 10 seconds of work than the average person does in a decade.

That’s how you know you’re successful and popular. He just hits send on his phone and get paid major dollars.

How much do you think I could get paid for an Instagram post? Five dollars? One dollar? Nothing at all? I’m not sure, but I know damn well it wouldn’t be anywhere near $975,000.

I’m over here hoping for enough to buy a sandwich for a sponsored post, and Ronaldo is getting enough money per post to buy a new house every week.

I guess that just displays the different paths we chose.

Props to Ronaldo for getting his money. No matter what you think about Instagram, you can’t hate a guy for getting his money.