Celebrate Emilia Clarke’s Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Emilia Clarke’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 33-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the last few years. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Born in London, England, the “Me Before You” star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she got a part on the popular BBC soap opera called Doctors in 2009. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Soon she would go from the small screen to the big screen when she made her film debut in the scifi thriller “Triassic Attack” in 2010. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

But her breakthrough role would not happen for another year when she was cast in a HBO fantasy series called “Game of Thrones” for the role of Daenerys Targaryen. And the rest, as they say, is history. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

She appeared on the show from 2011-2019 and she received numerous accolades for the role, including several nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards for her role on the show.(RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Not to mention, she thrilled fans when she became part of the “Star Wars” franchise when she appeared in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in 2018. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, she is truly one of the most gorgeous women in the world. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know what you think. (RELATED: Check Out These Jaw-Dropping Looks At The MTV VMA 2018 Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Here’s to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Emilia!