‘Days Of Our Lives’ Actor John Clarke Dead At 88

Actor John Clarke has died. He was 88 years old at the time.

John’s daughter, Melinda Clarke, confirmed the actor’s death on Instagram over the weekend, according to a report published by Entertainment Weekly.

The actor passed away on Oct. 16 after suffering complications from pneumonia in Laguna Beach, Calif, a representative for Melinda told EW. The actor had also suffered a stroke back in 2007. (RELATED: Musician Eddie Money Dead At 70 Years Old After Suffering From Numerous Health Problems)

John was most known for his role on “Days Of Our Lives.” He played the role of Mickey Horton for 39 years on the soap opera before he left the show in 2004. Before his time on “Days,” John starred in “The New Breed.”

He also appeared in shows such as “Death Valley Days,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “Maverick.”

“With much sadness I’m sharing that John Clarke my father my mentor passed as I sang to him. He is at peace. Death is as much a part life as birth. He is in peace,” Melinda captioned a photo she shared.