Kate Middleton Wows In Jaw-Dropping Chocolate Print Dress In London

Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads when she stepped out in a jaw-dropping chocolate print dress during a gathering at Kensington Palace in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button-up dark brown and gold print number that went down past her knees as she and Prince William welcomed the winners of this year’s BBCRadio 1 Teen Awards in pictures posted Tuesday on the royal household’s Twitter account.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a few great pictures.

Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 visited The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace earlier this month, along with chart-topping superstar Camila Cabello and BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.@BBCR1 #R1TeenAwards pic.twitter.com/V5zNABsSP6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 22, 2019

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

Now in its tenth year, Radio 1’s Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds.@BBCR1 #R1TeenAwards pic.twitter.com/pmkN4HhOlw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 22, 2019

Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 met The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @Camila_Cabello and our very own @claraamfo and @gregjames at Kensington Palace Find out more about our incredible Teen Heroes and their visit here https://t.co/dw89zInyUJ@KensingtonRoyal #R1TeenAwards pic.twitter.com/p94tq2jspM — BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) October 22, 2019

The duchess’ fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion as has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned during her multiple-day trip to Pakistan when she stepped out in a gorgeous sparkling emerald floor-length gown.

