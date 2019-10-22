Kevin Hart Spotted For First Time Since Car Accident

Actor Kevin Hart has been spotted in public for the first time following his serious car accident.

Hart was out Monday night along with Jay-Z and others at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The pair reportedly met up with pals Leonardo DiCaprio and Rich Paul for a poker game post-dinner.

Kevin Hart resurfaces for first time since near-fatal accident https://t.co/gEbjomPh0e pic.twitter.com/LQyql2mOAY — Page Six (@PageSix) October 22, 2019

The comedian seemed to be in a good mood and was dressed in a black shirt, black hoodie, and jeans, ET reported.

Hart was in the passenger seat of his vehicle during the crash that occurred near Calabasas, California on Sept. 1. He reportedly fractured his back in three places and had to undergo major surgery. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Returns To Work After Suffering Severe Injuries From Car Crash)

“Kevin’s spinal injuries are very serious; he sustained several fractures and had no choice but to have surgery as soon as possible,” a source told ET at the time.

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart and two others have been involved in a car crash in Southern California, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report. Hart and the driver sustained “major back injuries,” the report states.#PrayForKevin also pray for the others he was with pic.twitter.com/ukNaxGwwc9 — Black Impact (@Blac_Impact_) September 2, 2019

Hart spoke out about the accident on Oct. 11 by sending well wishes to the others involved in the crash.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the crash occurred after the driver of Hart’s vehicle accelerated after a turn. Nobody in the vehicle was wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.