Report: Lori Loughlin’s Case Might Not Go To Trial, Plea More Likely After Felicity Huffman Sentence

Lori Loughlin’s case might never go to trial and a plea bargain is reportedly the most likely option after Felicity Huffman’s light sentence in the college admission scam.

Sources connected with the various cases in Operation Varsity Blues told TMZ in a piece published Tuesday that the 55-year-old actress' break came with the probation department's sentencing report for the "Desperate Housewives" star that noted how they found that no one suffered a loss as a result of Huffman's actions.

According to the report:

Prosecutors argued someone who took the SAT was probably denied admission somewhere because Felicity’s daughter scored higher than she should have because of a rigged test. Probation said … not the case.

U.S. attorneys had hoped that Huffman would get a year sentence after she pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to raise her daughter's SAT scores in 2017. She was sentenced last month to 14-days in prison for her part in the scam.

In light of that, prosecutors are reportedly concerned that if the "Full House" actress' case goes to trial, she gets convicted and gets a short sentence it will be an embarrassment for the office.

Sources told the outlet that the U.S. attorney is reportedly more open to a plea discussion now that Lori's possible sentence would be measured in weeks not years.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for allegedly paying $500,000 to get both their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC by pretending they were competitive rowing recruits. She faces a maximum of 40 years in prison if found guilty.