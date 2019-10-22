Meghan Markle Stuns In Gorgeous Purple Dress At London Summit

Meghan Markle definitely turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a gorgeous purple dress for the One Young World Summit in London.

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve colorful number that went down past her knees as she joined others to celebrate the young leaders from all around the world at the 10th annual summit. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and dark blue high heels.

To say she looked amazing would be an understatement. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

“Surrounded by today’s generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the @RoyalAlbertHall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries,” a post on the Sussex Royal site on Instagram read. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust,” it added.

The former “Suits” actress‘ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Most recently, the duchess turned heads when she stepped out wearing a pretty green dress during reception in Britain.