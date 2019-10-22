Mike Leach Has Epic Rant About Coaches Who Cover Their Mouths To Stop Lip Reading

Washington State football coach Mike Leach recently had another rant, and this one is without a doubt one of his best ever.

Given all his great rants throughout history, what could possibly rank among the best? Lip reading, my friends. Lip reading. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“You know, America has always been this huge bastion of lip readers. I mean, starting from kindergarten in some parts of this country, children are raised to read lips. So, that’s why it’s so necessary for coaches to constantly take their game plan or script to cover up their mouth,” Leach sarcastically told the media late Monday.

Watch his full rant below. It’s pretty damn funny.

I don’t even know where to begin with this rant. Mike Leach says we should invest football veils to help conceal coach’s lips since America is a bastion of lip readers. This is part one. pic.twitter.com/DBsIGaEcX8 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 21, 2019

Part two. Where Leach proposes we have flesh colored veils with life like mouths to really make them fashionable. pic.twitter.com/vFm4R3lIvz — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 21, 2019

Folks, how did we get so lucky to be blessed with a coach like Mike Leach? We truly don’t deserve to have a guy like him.

Most coaches are in front of the media trying to be super serious, talk about the game, talk about schemes and all that good stuff.

Not Leach. He’s out here talking about inventing veils to stop lip reading in college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfb) on Sep 13, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

Every single thing that comes out of Leach’s mouth is always awesome. I’d honestly rather just watch him ramble on and on over the actual game.

People show up to watch the game, but we all know they stick around for Leach’s random thoughts on life.

Never change, Leach. Never change! He’s the most entertaining man in all of college football.