Nicki Minaj Marries Kenneth Petty After Dating For Less Than A Year

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced she and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty had tied the knot.

Minaj made the announcement Monday night on Instagram, according to a report published by People magazine.

Minaj shared a video of a Mr. and Mrs. mug set along with matching hats that said “Bride” and “Groom.” The rapper has been referring to Petty as her “husband” for awhile now, but the title is now finally official.

She captioned the post with her new full name, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.”

Minaj announced she was going to be married soon during an episode of her show “Queen Radio” on Aug. 12. She revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and would be married to Petty in “about 80 days.” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Allows Sex Offender Boyfriend To Star In Music Video)

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” Minaj said at the time. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Minaj has faced criticism over her relationship with Petty in the past due to his criminal record. Petty is a registered sex offender convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1994.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet,” Minaj responded to commenters on Instagram. “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Minaj and Petty have reportedly known each other since they were teenagers.