Oddsmaker Says Ohio State Would Be 50.5 Point Favorites Over Rutgers

The Ohio State Buckeyes would be favored by a shocking amount against Rutgers if the two teams played today.

According to oddsmaker Matt Lindeman, the Buckeyes would be favored by 50.5 points if they played the Scarlet Knights right now. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oh my god. I just plugged Ohio State at Rutgers into my sheet. It spit out Buckeyes -50.5 with a total of 53.5 — Matt Lindeman (@lindetrain) October 21, 2019

Now, the game between OSU and Rutgers isn’t until Nov. 16, and things could change. However, I do fully expect the spread to be gigantic.

It’s wild to even think about Power 5 teams playing, and one being favored by more than seven touchdowns.

I’m not sure if that speaks to how great OSU is this year or how bad Rutgers is. I’m sure it’s a little of both.

The unfortunate reality for the Scarlet Knights is that the Buckeyes are more talented at every single position on the field.

They’re not just more talented at every single position, but the gaps are huge. There are third string players at OSU who would start at Rutgers.

I don’t say that because I like OSU or anything like that. I say that because it’s true. OSU is loaded with stars and Rutgers is loaded with kids who have no shot at ever playing on Sundays.

It’s not even comparable. We’ll have to see if the line shifts much, but I think we can all expect the spread to still be huge when Nov. 16 rolls around.