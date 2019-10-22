Ohio State Coach Ryan Day: We’ll ‘Find Out Where We’re At’ Against Wisconsin

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day thinks the Buckeyes will have their hands full on Saturday against Wisconsin.

The Badgers and OSU will meet at noon on Fox for the biggest game of the season in the B1G. It’s the Buckeyes and their high potent offense and the Badgers and our brick wall of a defense. It sounds like Day is very aware of what the stakes are, and the challenges that await Justin Fields and company.

“This is the number one defense in the country. We consider ourselves to be one of the top offenses in the country, so we’ll find out where we’re at,” Day said in a Tuesday video on Twitter from the Big Ten Network when discussing the Badgers on the defensive side of the ball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

There’s a huge strength (Wisconsin defense) vs. strength (Ohio State offense) in Week 9. “We consider ourselves to be one of the top offenses in the country, so (we’ll) find out where we’re at.” – @OhioStateFB coach @ryandaytime pic.twitter.com/EYxSdyl2f3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 22, 2019

I really don’t know what to make of Day’s comments. I think he’s being serious, but it’s hard for me to believe he actually fears Wisconsin after we lost to Illinois.

Maybe, just maybe, he does, but it’s just not very believable. OSU looks borderline unbeatable, and the Badgers just lost to one of the worst teams in college football.

However, there is still hope that what we saw against the Fighting Illini was just a one off freak of nature event.

After all, we did stop Illinois from even getting in the red zone, and still lost. That’s not something that’s ever been planned for.

That’s just a sequence of events that is simply beyond explanation.

I’ll have my full preview later in the week, and I’m still incredibly excited for the game. There’s still a lot of things to consider, but I’m glad to see our defense is at least giving Ryan Day a little pause.

We’ll see how that translates to the field. Tune in Saturday at noon EST on Fox. We’re about to have a major gut check moment for both programs.