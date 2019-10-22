Can The New England Patriots Stay Undefeated?

Well folks, the New England Patriots have done it again. On Monday night, they yet again absolutely embarrassed a professional football team on national television.

The victim was once more the New York Jets, who fell to the Pats in a 33-0 route that saw Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throw for just 86 yards along with four interceptions and a lost fumble.

It’s difficult to tell if the ruin of the Jets offense was the result of superb play from the Patriots defensive unit, or because Darnold was, in his own words, “seeing ghosts.”

What Sam Darnold sees: pic.twitter.com/j0UYdXlqxu — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 22, 2019

One thing is certain though – the Patriots are rolling.

They now sit atop the AFC at 7-0 and are ranked number one in multiple power rankings. The defense may be the best they’ve had in the last decade with both cornerback Stephon Gilmore and linebacker Jamie Collins garnering defensive player of the year consideration.

Now the question is can the Pats keep it going? Can they go undefeated?

There’s no reason to think they can’t, but it’s about to get a lot more difficult for them. Through their first seven games, the Patriots opponents have a combined record of 11-27. In other words, they haven’t been very good. Going forward, that won’t be the case.

In the next six games, the Patriots are scheduled to play the Browns, the Ravens, the Eagles, the Cowboys, the Texans and the Chiefs. Each one of these teams can be dangerous. Facing the likes of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Ezekiel Elliot, the Patriots defense will be tested. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Runs Over Malcolm Jenkins In Win Against The Eagles)

Still, I wouldn’t bet against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

Next up for the Pats is a home game against Cleveland Browns team. While I expect them to win, it may not be the blowout we saw against the Jets. The Browns have their backs against the wall and are in desperate need of a big win in order to salvage their season from being labeled a complete failure. With explosive offensive weapons like Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Chubb, I expect them to put up a fight.

It should be a great game.