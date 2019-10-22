Paul Chryst Says Wisconsin Is ‘Resilient’ After Illinois Loss, Has To ‘Turn The Page Fast’

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst had some direct words following the shocking loss to Illinois.

The man running the Badgers told the media Monday that the team had been “resilient” following the embarrassing performance, and that they would have to “turn the page fast.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added that he appreciated how the squad approached practice.

It’s gonna take all of us. pic.twitter.com/YvzV1mda6v — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 21, 2019

This is what we need from Chryst. This is what we need from everybody involved in the program. You know the moment that Illinois loss stopped mattering?

The moment the clock hit zero, we lost and the game was over. That’s the moment the loss stopped mattering.

The second the clock hit zero, it was all about Ohio State and preparing to play the Buckeyes. That’s the message Chryst has to drive home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 20, 2019 at 4:00pm PDT

We can sit here, mope around, wallow in our sadness, focus on the past and then go get our teeth kicked in on Saturday in Columbus.

Or, we can buckle down, prepare for a fist fight with OSU, gear up for a war with the Buckeyes and fight like hell for 60 minutes of game clock to redeem ourselves.

Those are the options in front of Wisconsin at this point. It’s that simple. Are we going to fight or are we going to cower?

Count us out at your own peril. It sounds like Chryst has the guys ready to play and that’s bad news for Ohio State.