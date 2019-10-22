Zion Williamson Gets Surgery On Torn Meniscus, Will Be Out Up To 2 Months

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson won’t be on the court for the start of the regular season.

According to Shams Charania late Monday afternoon, the former Duke star had surgery on a torn meniscus. He’ll now be out six to eight weeks before making his regular season debut.

Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson underwent arthroscopic surgery for torn meniscus in right knee and will be out 6-to-8 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2019

Well, this certainly isn’t an ideal start to Zion Williamson’s NBA career, but it’s also not a reason to panic at all.

It’s simply a torn meniscus. It’s not like he blew out his knee or something. With some rehab and rest, he should be able to return to the court at 100% without missing a beat. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

I know it’s easy for fans to get all worked up whenever a star player in sports gets hurt. Trust me, I’ve done it myself from time to time.

However, there really isn’t any reason to panic at all. Zion is young, it’s a relatively minor issue and he should be just fine.

Injuries happen. They’re part of basketball and sports in general.

Now, if this becomes a regular occurrence, then we’re going to have a very different conversation. However, at this time, there’s literally nothing to be concerned about if you’re cheering for the Pelicans or Zion.

He’s going to be just fine.