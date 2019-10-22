Randy Edsall Rants About Coaching Young Men, Preaches The Need For Responsibility

UConn football coach Randy Edsall had some blunt comments regarding his dissatisfaction with his players.

Edsall said the following in part Tuesday when discussing coaching young men, and his displeasure with people who can’t stay focused:

Some of these guys, they don’t get it. They’ve got two obligations here, and this is what I told them today. They’ve got two obligations. Yeah, it’s hard, but you know what? This is what they signed up for. You’re supposed to be a full time student and a full time athlete…Stop being on your phone all the time. Stop playing Fortnite. Go to bed early at night because guess what, when you leave here, when you go into the real world, you better do that. Because if not, you won’t be successful. You won’t be able to hold a steady job. So, it’s not babysitting. It’s just teaching these kids the right thing to do day in and day out.

You can watch his full comments below. They begin at about the 9:30 mark.

For those interested, Edsall’s thoughts on coaching today’s kids pick up around the 9:30 mark here: https://t.co/NqrPmQd5J1 — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) October 22, 2019

That’s a football guy speech if I’ve ever heard one before. He didn’t hold back at all. His rant just went on and on and on.

As somebody who has worked in college athletics, I have no problem saying most of the players are incredibly dedicated and focused. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, some players treat it as a joke and they think it’s a vacation. It might sound harsh, but it’s the truth. I have watched some players piss away bright futures because they just can’t stay focused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball) on Sep 29, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

It’s also only made worse by the fact UConn is currently 1-6. Winning is the ultimate cure. It solves everything.

There’s nothing in the world of sports that winning can’t fix. At the very least, winning makes even the worst of things manageable.

Unfortunately, the Huskies have one win on the year. That’s literally one step away from it being a worst case scenario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UConn Football (@uconnfootball) on Aug 30, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

Props to Edsall for keeping it real. This is college football. It’s not a daycare and it’s not charity. If you’re not all in, then you have no business being there at all.