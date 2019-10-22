REPORT: Jim Harbaugh’s Reps ‘Have Their Eye’ On Him Going Back To The NFL

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh might be out of Ann Arbor sooner than later.

The Wolverines have had another disappointing season after getting blown out by Wisconsin and losing Saturday to Penn State. People have long wondered how long Harbaugh would hang around if he wasn't winning titles and living up to expectations. Well, it might not be much longer.

FootballScoop.com reported the following Tuesday:

Lead FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt speculated last month Harbaugh could retire, but sources say the Harbaugh camp has its eye on a different departure. Sources tell FootballScoop that Harbaugh’s representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. The Harbaugh experiment in Ann Arbor hasn’t worked out well at all, and it’s nearing a rapid end.

After several years of giving him the keys to the kingdom, it looks like it’s just not meant to be. The Wolverines have been competitive under his leadership, but they’re not even close to being a national championship team.

Will an NFL team hire Harbaugh? There should be no doubt at all. Look at how successful he was with Colin Kaepernick, who turned out to not be that good.

He took that 49ers team to a Super Bowl! A Super Bowl! If he wants out of Michigan, then it won’t take much for him to get an offer from a pro team.

Stay tuned, folks. Things might be getting crazier sooner than later.