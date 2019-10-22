Court Rules Salon Workers Do Not Have To Wax Transgender Activist’s Balls

A Canadian court ruled Tuesday in favor of salon workers who refused to wax the male genitalia of transgender activist Jessica Yaniv.

The British Columbia Human Right Tribunal, which oversaw the case, found that Yaniv had “engaged in improper conduct” and “filed complaints for improper purposes.” The decision also ruled that her testimony was “disingenuous and self-serving,” according to the Post Millennial.

“Human rights legislation does not require a service provider to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for and have not consented to wax,” said the tribunal, according to Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). The JCCF represents the salon workers that Yaniv accused of discrimination. (RELATED: Trans Woman In Genital Waxing Case Applies For Permit To Host Semi-Nude Public Pool Party With Children)

The verdict is in, and reason prevailed. No one has to wax anyone’s balls that they don’t want to. https://t.co/RBTqkytI3C — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 22, 2019



Yaniv has been ordered to pay the three female salon workers $2,000 each, according to the Washington Examiner.

In July, Yaniv, who identifies as a female, was revealed to be responsible for over a dozen gender-identity discrimination complaints against women who would not perform a Brazilian bikini wax on her male genitals.

“This is not about waxing. This is about businesses and individuals using their religion and culture to refuse service to protected groups because -they- don’t agree with it or the person and use that to illegally discriminate contrary to the BC Human Rights Code and the CHRC,” Yaniv said on Twitter at the time.