Twitter Mentions Of State Rep. Who Wants To Outlaw The Word ‘Bitch’ Predictably Filled With People Calling Him A Bitch

Democratic Massachusetts State Rep. Daniel J. Hunt filed a bill that would make it illegal in the commonwealth to call someone a “bitch.”

The bill was initially filed in May but a Tuesday hearing brought it back to the forefront — where both the bill and Hunt quickly became targets for ridicule.

Beacon Hill Democrats like @repdanhunt are fearlessly taking on the biggest problems facing the commonwealth. #mapoli pic.twitter.com/xxyECXmd6J — MassGOP (@massgop) October 21, 2019

And predictably, a large number of critics made use of the fact that the word "bitch" wasn't illegal … yet.

Hunt, who claimed that he had only introduced the bill because a constituent asked him to do so, tweeted a statement explaining his position.

“One of the responsibilities of all Representatives is to serve as a conduit for direct petitions from our constituents to the General Court. It’s a long-held tradition that gives every Massachusetts resident a voice inside the halls of the State House and a chance to raise their personal interests before the legislature. While this specific instance may amuse some and alarm others, it remains a important process for self-representation,” the statement read.

The responses varied some, but most simply called Hunt varying degrees of bitch.

Sam is talking about you & the answer is yes pic.twitter.com/pVc6J8CCto — Rightbrain Pierre (@rightbrainkurt) October 22, 2019

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances BITCH — Circulus In Probando (@Replicantsunite) October 23, 2019

If I ever get a visa to go to the US, I will wish to have a selfie taken with the famous Democratic congressman who wanted to outlaw the word in English for “female dog”. pic.twitter.com/SR1K2hhZLe — Fernando Leanme (@FernandoLeanme) October 22, 2019

Dear @RepDanHunt: You seek to pass a law that is a prima facie violation of the First Amendment.

Are you trying to prove some point about the importance of free speech? That could possibly redeem you. Possibly.

Otherwise you are a laughable, whiny, un-American bitch. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) October 22, 2019

Others suggested that even if he was trying to make a point about making the process accessible to his constituents, he could have been selective enough to make an example of a bill that wasn’t a violation of the First Amendment.