STUDY: $8.8 Billion Projected To Be Spent On Halloween

A shocking amount of money is expected to be spent on Halloween this year.

According to a study from WalletHub, $8.8 billion dollars are expected to be spent on Halloween festivities. The same study indicated that around $300 million is generated annually from tickets sold for "haunted attractions."

My friends, that's what we like to call a ton of cash. If you asked me how much money would get spent annually on Halloween, I might have gone a little north of a billion dollars.

There's no chance in hell I ever would have guessed it would go as high as $8.8 billion. That is simply an absurd amount.

I had no idea Halloween was this popular.

We're talking about the kind of money that is hard to imagine. That's several more billion dollars than the Dallas Cowboys are worth.

Also, it's important to point out that Halloween only gets more fun the older you get. It's a great time for parties, spooky movies and we all know the costumes women wear get better and better by the year.

That’s just a fact, and there’s no debate about it.

I still can’t wrap my head around $8.8 billion dollars being spent on anything. It’s seriously hard to imagine. That’s so much candy.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on celebrating the spooky holiday this season! I have a feeling all my fun people out there will be answering ‘yes’ to that question.