Ted Cruz Chides American Companies For Turning Blind Eye To ‘Suppression’ In China: ‘Troubling Line To Cross’

Senator Ted Cruz criticized Apple CEO Tim Cook Tuesday for reportedly being named Chairman of the Board for the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, a Chinese business school.

“Well they are,” the Texas Republican offered to Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo following a question about American companies seeking to smooth relations with China. “Tim Cook does business in China. I think that’s fine. I think that can be good for America, but he needs to make sure that Apple doesn’t obey the whims of the Chinese dictatorship.” (RELATED: ‘Fun Times In Beijing’: Hunter Biden Received $700,000 From Company That Held Stake In Chinese Investment Firm)

“I was very disappointed when Apple pulled down from their app, the Taiwanese flag, so in Hong Kong suddenly you couldn’t find Taiwanese flag. They pulled it down because their Chinese masters demanded it. They also pulled down an app that the Hong Kong protesters were using to organize, and they pulled it down again presumably at the behest of the Chinese government.”

“It’s one thing to do business with them, but if American companies are willing to be participants in the suppression of human rights suppression and the suppression of free speech, that is a much more troubling line to cross,” he concluded.

Cruz went on to tout the bipartisan Human Rights and Democracy Act, which he co-sponsored prior to its unanimous passing through the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He added that he hopes the Senate will pass the legislation into law this week, because it is “powerful to stand with the protesters in Hong Kong and say, ‘the American people support freedom.'” (RELATED: Here’s How A Massive, Mysterious Pro-China Troll Mob Silenced NBA Exec Daryl Morey’s Twitter Account)