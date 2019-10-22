Dem Lawmakers Demand Trump Apologize For Using The Word Lynching

Democratic lawmakers are demanding President Donald Trump apologize for comparing the impeachment inquiry targeting his presidency to a lynching.
“How dare the president compare lynching to impeachment,” Texas Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, said during a speech on the House floor Tuesday. “How dare he do this.” Green was responding to a Trump tweet Tuesday suggesting the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry breaks legal precedent.
“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Equates Impeachment To ‘Lynching’)
