Video

Dem Lawmakers Demand Trump Apologize For Using The Word Lynching

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Chris White Tech Reporter

Democratic lawmakers are demanding President Donald Trump apologize for comparing the impeachment inquiry targeting his presidency to a lynching.

“How dare the president compare lynching to impeachment,” Texas Rep. Al Green, a Democrat, said during a speech on the House floor Tuesday. “How dare he do this.” Green was responding to a Trump tweet Tuesday suggesting the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry breaks legal precedent.

“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!” Trump said in a tweet Tuesday morning. (RELATED: President Donald Trump Equates Impeachment To ‘Lynching’)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.