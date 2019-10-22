White House Floats Canceling Subscriptions To NYT, Washington Post

The White House is reportedly considering not renewing its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post, two newspapers that President Donald Trump has accused of being unfair to him.

Trump said during a Monday interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the White House may no longer have subscriptions to either paper because they are “fake.” (RELATED: Trump Predicts NYT Will Go Out Of Business After He Leaves Office)

“Look, they gave Pulitzer Prizes to people that got it wrong,” the president said. “Look, all these people from The New York Times, which is a fake newspaper — we don’t even want it in the White House anymore, we’re probably going to terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake!”

WATCH:

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham indicated that canceling the subscriptions is a serious proposal, according to The New York Times’ Annie Karni.

.@PressSec tells me that not renewing subscriptions to these papers is a real plan in the WH. https://t.co/Em7b8Qgtgj — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 22, 2019

The president has given nicknames to both news outlets, dubbing them the “Failing New York Times” and the “Amazon Washington Post,” referring to Jeff Bezos’ ownership of the latter. In June, the president accused the Times of treason for publishing details about U.S. cyber attacks against Russia.