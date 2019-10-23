Politics

Sanders’s Campaign Accuses Media Of ‘Bernie Blackout’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders jokes around as he speaks during a campaign rally at Bonanza High School on Feb. 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Chris White Tech Reporter

Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign suggested Wednesday that the press is blacking out positive coverage of the Vermont senator.

“Are you familiar with this phenomenon?” Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir noted in an email to supporters before explaining the concept of a “Bernie Blackout.” He is running neck-and-neck with Democratic candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“When a poll shows less than favorable news for our campaign, it’s national news. Non-stop. They show it on the screen and pundits talk gleefully about how the campaign is over,” the email continued.

Roughly 16% of Democratic-leaning registered voters support Sanders, according to a CNN poll published Wednesday. The same poll showed former Vice President Joe Biden pulling in 34% of Democratic registered voters.

Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former tech executive Andrew Yang, former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former housing secretary Julian Castro at the start of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Otterbein University on October 15, 2019 in Westerville, Ohio. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidates are pictured. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Sanders’s campaign email continued: “But when a poll shows us winning in an early state, or like yesterday’s Emerson poll that showed us down 2 nationally to Biden and leading Warren by 4, there’s nary a peep.” The Democratic presidential candidate has made these complaints in the past.

Sanders told The Wall Street Journal in August that he believes corporate media outlets do not provide his campaign fair coverage. (RELATED: Biden Bounds Back Into The Lead By Widest Margin Since April Despite Ukraine Scandal, Poll Shows

“One would be very naive not to believe that the owners of the media have an agenda as well,” he said. “It’s not just their attacks on me, that’s not what I’m talking about. It’s the issues that they allow for serious discussion.”

Sanders said his barbs are different from President Donald Trump’s media criticisms. The president “says that the media produces fake news; I don’t believe that for a second. It’s disgusting, it undermines American democracy,” he told WSJ at the time.

