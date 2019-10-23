Cardi B To Join The Cast Of ‘Fast And Furious 9’

Musician Cardi B will be joining the cast of “Fast And Furious 9.”

The announcement was made Tuesday on Vin Diesel’s Instagram account, according to a report published by Variety.

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi B told Diesel’s followers. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

This will be the second film Cardi has appeared in after grabbing a role in “Hustlers” alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The announcement that Cardi would be joining the cast came one day after Latin musician Ozuna had joined the cast and potentially the soundtrack for the movie. The film will be directed by Justin Lin, who previously directed “Fast & Furious 6.” (RELATED: Cardi B Hits Back After People Believe She Lied About Sexual Harassment Claims)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham will not be included in the ninth installment of the series. Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and Ludacris will reprise their roles.

I’m into the idea of Cardi being in this movie, but I need her to be a little bit better. She did okay in “Hustlers,” but she was really just playing herself. I’d like to see her play a role with a personality other than the one she has in real life.