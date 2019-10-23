EA ‘Would Jump For The Opportunity’ To Make College Football Video Games Again

It sounds like college sports video games might be making a return at some point in the future.

The video games haven’t been around for years due to lawsuits over players’ likenesses being used, and the last football game from EA was “NCAA Football 14,” which was released in the summer of 2013. However, the people behind the incredibly popular games are excited at the thought of cranking them out again.

According to Sarah Needleman on Tuesday, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said the company “would jump for the opportunity” to make college sports video games again.

There seems to be some light on the horizon for the issue as allowing college athletes to profit from their likeness becomes more and more popular.

I hope like hell these games eventually return. I used to play “NCAA Football” all the time in college. I played it with my roommates nonstop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’d play it while pregaming, we’d play it after the bars and we’d play it when we were looking to kill some time.

It was awesome. “NCAA Football 14” might honestly be the perfect video game.

Unfortunately, the football and basketball games came crashing down due to the NCAA and its refusal to let athletes profit at all.

The good news is that the tides appear to be turning, and that means the games might eventually return. I honestly hope they do.

I can’t wait to find the worst program on the game and turn them into a yearly contender. Godspeed, EA! Godspeed!