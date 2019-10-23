ESPN Predicts The Wisconsin Badgers Will Finish The Regular Season 10-2

ESPN still thinks the Wisconsin Badgers will dominate most of the season ahead of our game against Ohio State this weekend.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Badgers are favored to win four of our five remaining games. The only game Wisconsin isn’t expected to win is against the Buckeyes on Saturday, which you can watch at noon EST.

We have at least a 72.6% chance of winning the other games on the slate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 22, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

Yes, we lost to Illinois. Yes, it was embarrassing. Yes, it’s a black mark that won’t be going away anytime soon, but let’s not forget we’re still the Wisconsin Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We don’t back down to anybody. When we get knocked down, we get up ready to punch right back. Now, I don’t know what will happen against OSU.

I’ll dig into that later in the week, but I know ESPN is 100% correct to predict us winning our final four games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 19, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

If anything, the Illinois game will only motivate Wisconsin to knock down the door in front of us. I could actually spin the Illinois loss as a positive.

I won’t because I don’t want to go down that path, but I’m sure I could if I tried. After all, I’m a man of optimism.

I’m excited about Saturday. It’s another opportunity for greatness, and then we can get to work getting back into the playoff picture.

Tune in at noon on Fox. I have a feeling people might be surprised by what they see, and make sure to check back later in the week for my full preview.