EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Guy Running To Kick Adam Schiff Out Of Congress

Eric Early is the pro-President Donald Trump Republican running to unseat Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff in California.

Early has worked as a lawyer in the Los Angeles area for decades, setting his sights on politics only recently in response to what he calls abuses of power from Schiff. He ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in 2018, but is now running against Schiff in the 28th district directly. (RELATED: Schiff Says Congress May Not Need To Interview Whistleblower After All)

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Early argues that Schiff has let taxes rise on his constituents and has offered no push-back as radical curricula are added to the district’s public schools to “indoctrinate” students. (RELATED: Here’s A Video Of Adam Schiff Reportedly Lying To The National Press)

While the 28th district is heavily Democratic (Schiff took the district with nearly 80 percent of the vote in 2018), Early argues Schiff has never faced a strong Republican challenger. He says that while the area around L.A. is stereotypically liberal, many people who live there secretly support many of Trump’s policies but remain silent due to a vocal minority of far-left Democrats.

