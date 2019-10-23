Florida State Athletic Director Says They Will Not Hire Urban Meyer

Florida State has no intentions of hiring Urban Meyer as their next football coach.

Willie Taggart has struggled mightily to lead the Seminoles, and that’s had people constantly discussing if the program will move on from him soon. One report from FootballScoop.com claimed that the three-time national champion coach was the top target. However, it doesn’t sound like that’s the case at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Sep 10, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

“If Coach were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer, period. I say that with all due respect to Coach Meyer, but we would not target Steve Spurrier either,” FSU athletic director David Coburn told the Tallahassee Democrat about the rumors Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Football (@fsufootball) on Sep 28, 2019 at 6:40pm PDT

First off, I love the fact it’s not even November yet, and Meyer is already being tied to just about every major job in football.

#MeyerWatch is in full swing and I’m locked in. I need these rumors like I need air in my lungs. Inject every rumor and report right into my veins!

Secondly, there’s no chance Meyer would ever take the FSU job. There’s no chance in hell he’d come out of retirement for the Seminoles.

As I’ve said many times, I honestly believe it’s USC or bust for the OSU coaching legend. He’s not coming out retirement to rebuild FSU.

While it’s a fun rumor to debate. It’s not going to happen. If he doesn’t land at USC this season, then I don’t think he’ll be coaching next season.

We’ll have to see what happens, but I can pretty much guarantee you that Meyer to FSU is a nonstarter.