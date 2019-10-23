Former IRS Employee Sentenced To 32 Months In Prison For Evading $500,000 In Taxes

A former employee at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was handed a 32-month prison sentence for failing to pay over $500,000 in taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities say the employee, 72-year-old Craig Orrock of Salt Lake City, Utah, obstructed efforts by the government to collect taxes since 1993.

"Orrock was ordered to pay $923,666.73 in restitution and to serve three years of supervised release" in addition to his time that he will be serving behind bars, according to the DOJ.

Orrock used a number of methods to evade taxes, including “filing frivolous bankruptcy petitions,” and “falsely representing to the IRS that he had virtually no assets” by concealing ownership of property through shell entities like Arville Properties LLC.

Only days ago, it was reported that a former IRS employee in Kansas City was indicted for fraud after she "[orchestrated] a scheme to steal tax refund money."

The case that ended in Craig Orrock’s sentencing was investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation Division, and prosecuted by Tax Division Trial Attorney Erin S. Mellen and Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Burns.