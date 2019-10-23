LeBron James Has Horrendous Flop Against The Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a horrific flop in a loss Tuesday night to the Clippers.

While going up for a rebound, King James got slightly touched from behind and proceeded to pretend like he got absolutely mauled.

Somehow, the minor love tap was able to send the three-time NBA champion flying out of bounds. How was that possible? Great acting.

Watch the absolutely absurd play below.

First, James was out here running cover for the communist dictatorship of China and now he's acting like he got body slammed because he simply got touched.

Somebody is really trying to make a name for themselves as the softest player in the entire NBA.

I know the NBA isn’t known for being a league for tough guys, but this is just ridiculous. How can any self-respecting man flop this badly?

Sports are supposed to be taken seriously. They’re not supposed to double as acting classes so LeBron can get a jumpstart on his hunt for an Oscar.

If this is the kind of content LeBron James is going to be giving me this season one game in, then I might as well get the parking spot for my yacht ready because it’s coming.

Never change, LeBron! You’re simply too good for business.