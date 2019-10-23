Kerryon Johnson Placed On Injured Reserve, Can Return Week 15

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson won’t be back on the field anytime soon.

The team announced late Tuesday afternoon that the star running back had been placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury. According to MLive.com, he won’t be eligible to return until Week 15.

The Lions have placed RB Kerryon Johnson on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/1IxjNiIXvh — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 22, 2019

Well, this absolutely blows. We knew Johnson was going to miss a little time, but fans were optimistic that meant like a week or two.

We didn’t expect it to mean that the former Auburn star would be out for pretty much the rest of the season. This is damn near a worst case scenario. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerryon Johnson (@kj_hey) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:10pm PDT

I hope management has a plan for the rushing attack going forward without Johnson on the field. If not, Matthew Stafford might be in major trouble.

We all saw what happened last season when the rushing attack fell apart. It was absolutely brutal. Our star quarterback had to fight for his life virtually every time he dropped back to pass.

Hopefully, that doesn’t turn out to be the same case this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 20, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but things certainly don’t look great at the moment.