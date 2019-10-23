Looking For A Wireless, Portable Speaker? Here Are The Top 3.

Recently, I decided I wanted to find a good portable outdoor wireless speaker. There are so many options out there, as well as a lot of lists on the preferred models for 2019. After doing all of the research and comparing all the available information, I came up with my top three. If you are looking for a speaker for your outdoor entertainment this summer, here is a great place to start!

1. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Waterproof Speaker came out on top. It is a portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker. The device comes with a rechargeable battery that allows you to listen to your favorite music anywhere you are for up to 15 hours. I liked that it is completely portable, and legitimately waterproof. This speaker actually floats. It measures 2.9 x 2.9 x 7.2 inches and only weighs a little over two pounds. According to the manufacturer, they ran it through a series of durability tests including submerging under water for 30 minutes. A rubber gasket protects the USB port. The addition of a new button allows you to play, pause, and skip to you help you find your favorite song quickly and easily. The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 has also been regulated by the FCC. On Amazon, the product received 4.4 out of 5 stars. Comments included “amazing,” and “best in class.” Not only is it the loudest of its kind, but the company calls it virtually indestructible. This product also comes in handy for even those who may not know much about bluetooth speakers. One reviewer states, “I’m no audiophile but I can tell the difference between pleasant balance and tones and shrill or distorted ones. Excellent overall sound quality ranging from pop, metal, jazz, classical, hip hop. What makes this speaker especially awesome is that you can drop it, throw it in the sand, leave it out when it rains”. For these reasons, it’s my top choice. It is available on Amazon for $149.99. Spend an extra $40 and you can get the corresponding charging dock to go with it.





The Bose Sound Link Revolve Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker came in a close second. It plays music up to 12 hours with the included rechargeable lithium battery. The device remembers the last eight devices it was paired with to make the set-up easy each time you use it. Plus, the wireless pairing allows you to use voice prompts. Because of the circular design, the sound resonates from a 360 degree angle around the product. Additionally, the sound carries up to 30 feet away. The sound quality of this speaker is unmatched. One reviewer claims, “I sometimes don’t order stuff because of the hassle of setting it up. This was so simple. Plug in, power button, speaker says do you want English, push button, then speaker says select Bose on your blue tooth device, done. I paired my phone with the speaker in less than 20 seconds by following the 3 step fold out. I had the speaker on a counter in the kitchen charging and played a song. Amazing sound. I have a 2 story house and it filled the entire first floor with sound.” Along with this, bluetooth connectivity allows you to take it anywhere you go. It measures 3.3 X 3.3 X 6 inches and weighs 1.46 pounds. The downside for me was that it was water resistant, rather than waterproof. Reviewers gave the item 4.4 stars and commented on its “excellent sound quality.” Amazon sells the portable Bose Sound Link Resolve for $199.





JBL Charge 4. This portable speaker has a rechargeable lithium battery and it supports up to an incredible 20 hours of listening. It can also connect two smartphones or tablets and comes in a variety of fun colors. It is the largest of the speakers listed here measuring 4.9 x 5.9 x 10.8 inches and weighing 3 pounds. At that size, it would still be very easy to transport. The JBL Charge 4 is also completely waterproof, making it great for the pool or beach. One reviewers remarks that this speaker is a great buy if you're looking for something functional that doesn't break the bank. They stated, "if you're looking for a studio speaker this isn't it, but if you're looking for something to take out on your bike, or on a picnic, or out in the woods, or in the workshop then this is it. It's a fantastic speaker and well worth the purchase." Along with this, dual passive radiators loud and clear JBL sound. The only downside is it does not include a USB wall adapters like the others do. Purchasers give the device an average 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and it lists for $119.00. Consumers call it an "incredible Bluetooth speaker."





