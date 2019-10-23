REPORT: Lori Loughlin And Family ‘Scared To Death’ After Additional Charge In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and family are reportedly “scared to death” after the addition of another charge in the college admissions scandal that rocked the nation.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, along with nine other parents were hit with an additional charge Tuesday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

The new charge accused Loughlin and Giannulli of conspiring to commit federal program bribery by attempting to bribe University of Southern California employees to help facilitate their daughter’s admission to the university.

“At this point, choosing the path of not making a plea deal could end her in prison for a long time. The reality is overwhelming,” a source told ET. “Despite being repeatedly told by friends to attempt to make a deal, she has stuck to her guns and still has no plans to plead guilty even with the additional charges. She is convinced that the prosecution is determined to make an example of her.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Thought College Bribe Was Similar To Donating A Library)

“The new bribery charge has affected everyone,” the source added. “Emotionally the whole family has suffered tremendously and it has taken its toll. They are all scared to death.”

Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to USC as rowing recruits.

The couple is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.