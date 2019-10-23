Melania Wows In Gorgeous Tan Pantsuit And Chocolate Top At US Capitol

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she showed up in a gorgeous tan suit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket and pants that she paired with a chocolate top for a meeting to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Support for Patients and Communities Act. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

In the Capitol, @FLOTUS joins Admin officials & members of Congress in marking anniv of Support Act to reduce opioid abuse in the US. Mrs Trump also urged Americans to take advantage of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, providing for disposal of unused & expired Rx drugs. pic.twitter.com/5Cd2lBlCNH — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 23, 2019

“A year ago, you passed and our Administration signed into law the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. Many of the policies in the SUPPORT act align directly with my Be Best initiative,” FLOTUS shared with the group, per a first lady pool report.

“Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome or NAS – is an area I have focused on and this Act provides support to mothers and their infants born with NAS,” she added. “Because of the SUPPORT Act, we are able to look at ways to reduce opioid use during pregnancy and recognize early childhood issues related to substance abuse.”

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Most recently, Melania turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning charcoal dress for an event at the White House.

