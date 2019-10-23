Editorial

Melania Wows In Gorgeous Tan Pantsuit And Chocolate Top At US Capitol

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks at a meeting to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Support for Patients and Communities Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2019. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she showed up in a gorgeous tan suit at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up jacket and pants that she paired with a chocolate top for a meeting to mark the first anniversary of the signing of the Support for Patients and Communities Act. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and black high heels.

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“A year ago, you passed and our Administration signed into law the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act. Many of the policies in the SUPPORT act align directly with my Be Best initiative,” FLOTUS shared with the group, per a first lady pool report.

“Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome or NAS – is an area I have focused on and this Act provides support to mothers and their infants born with NAS,” she added. “Because of the SUPPORT Act, we are able to look at ways to reduce opioid use during pregnancy and recognize early childhood issues related to substance abuse.”

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Most recently, Melania turned heads when she stepped out in a stunning charcoal dress for an event at the White House.

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.