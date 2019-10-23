Nick Foles Returns To Practice After Breaking His Collarbone, Gardner Minshew Should Still Start

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is returning to the practice field.

According to Ian Rapoport, Foles will practice Wednesday after breaking his collarbone week one. He still isn’t eligible to return until week 11.

The #Jaguars will have QB Nick Foles back at practice today, working on a limited basis as he returns from a broken collarbone. He is eligible to return to the field for Week 11 against the #Colts, and that is the plan. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2019

Here’s all I’m going to say about this, and I want it to be crystal clear. I will riot if Gardner Minshew gets put on the bench.

I will literally riot. I will encourage riots across the world if Minshew and his majestic mustache get put on the bench so Foles can play.

I like Foles, I think he’s a nice guy, he won a Super Bowl ring and he’s not a bad quarterback. However, he’s not Gardner Minshew. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s not even close. He’s not even close at all. Nick Foles is an NFL quarterback. Gardner Minshew is a cultural movement sweeping across America.

Minshew is the man who has taken the league by storm.

Do I want Foles to have a great career? Sure. I really couldn’t care if we’re being honest. If he plays well, then good for him.

However, I don’t want him taking one single snap away from Minshew. Gardner and his mustache have made the Jaguars relevant again.

For the love of everything righteous in this world, don’t play Foles once he’s healthy. It’ll ruin the NFL for everybody who loves great football.