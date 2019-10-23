Odell Beckham Jr. Calls Being Fined For Wearing Too-Short Pants ‘Ridiculous’

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t too pleased after getting recently fined by the NFL.

The NFL superstar was fined a little more than $14,000 for not having long enough pants on against the Seahawks, which I didn’t even realize was a rule.

OBJ responded by posting a picture of the fine notification to his Instagram story and calling it ridiculous. You can see a screenshot of the post below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr was fined $14,037 by the NFL because his pants weren’t “covering his knee area” in the Seahawks game. OBJ can’t believe it, calls it, “ridiculous” on his instagram. pic.twitter.com/CrFfBSAZij — Everything Cleveland (@EverythingCLE_) October 22, 2019

There’s plenty to criticize the Browns and the players on the roster about. They’re not very good, it’s a nonstop circus, they haven’t met expectations and it’s turning into a disaster with every passing week.

However, fining OBJ $14,000 because his pants weren’t long enough is downright absurd.

He has every right in the world to be upset about that. That’s simply outrageously stupid, and completely unnecessary.

The fact the NFL even demands pants cover the kneecap is absurd. What is this league? Is this prom at an Oklahoma high school in the 1940s?

It’s not like he was running around in a skirt. I watched every snap of the Seahawks game, and I didn’t even notice this.

While I might go after OBJ and the Browns on a regular basis (they deserve it), I have to side with him 100% on this one.

What an incredibly stupid and completely unnecessary decision from the league.