Ohio’s Inter-University Council Comes Out Against Legalized Sports Gambling

Ohio’s Inter-University Council apparently hates sports gambling and freedom.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the council that oversees 14 public universities, including Ohio State, wants to make sure sports gambling on campuses and in the state doesn’t become the law of the land. Council President Bruce E. Johnson testified to the state’s House Finance Committee that the council is very much against legalized betting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes as the state government in Ohio is debating whether or not to legalize gambling on pro and college sports throughout the state.

I guess I didn’t realize that Ohio was such an anti-freedom state. I always thought the good people of Ohio, despite cheering for the Buckeyes, loved freedom.

Maybe they do, and it’s just the people running the universities that behave like they’re straight out of Pyongyang.

Being against legalized sports gambling is like supporting the Soviet Union in the 1980 winter Olympics. It’s simply embarrassing and anti-American.

I’ll never understand how people can be against sports gambling. People are going to gamble no matter what. In states where it’s not legalized, they’re just going to do it under the table.

There is nothing, and I mean nothing at all, that’ll stop people from engaging in that kind of activity. So, Ohio and the rest of America should just get onboard.

Otherwise, they’re just going to miss out on any potential revenue, and people won’t even slow down their gambling.

Do better, Ohio. Let people start getting some action on the games. It’s what our founding fathers would have wanted.