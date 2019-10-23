Patriots Place Josh Gordon On I.R., End His Season

The New England Patriots placed star wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday.

Gordon’s season will come to an end, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. (RELATED: Tom Brady Removes Draft Day Anniversary With Instagram)

Patriots placed WR Josh Gordon on IR due to his knee injury, per @FieldYates. His season now is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2019

The move is a major setback for the talented receiver who has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, due to injuries and suspensions. (RELATED: NFL Reinstates Suspended New England Patriots Star Josh Gordon)

This is really sad news not just for Patriots fans, but football fans in general. Despite his often discussed issues, Gordon is one of the most talented players in the league and a joy to watch when he’s healthy.

Gordon seems to have found a home in New England following a tumultuous career with the Cleveland Browns, and we should all be rooting for him to come back from this injury.

The question now turns to how much this could hurt the Patriots. The defending Super Bowl champions are off to a 7-0 start this year largely due to a strong running game and a defense that looks to be historically good. Not to mention, Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level at age 42. The Patriots also acquired former Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu, perhaps anticipating tough news on Gordon’s front.

While this is tough news all around, the Patriots remain the team to beat until somebody proves otherwise.