REPORT: Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Grabbed Shotgun During Attempted Home Invasion

Philadelphia Eagles player Fletcher Cox reportedly grabbed a shotgun to stop a recent attempted home invasion.

According to WPVI, court documents revealed Fletcher grabbed a shotgun last week to stop a home invasion when Corbyn Nyemah allegedly showed up with a baseball bat looking for his ex-girlfriend at his New Jersey estate.

The NFL star never fired at Nyemah and he never even made it into the house during the alleged crime. He was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals. Nyemah will be in court later in the month, according to the same report. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Obviously, Corbyn Nyemah is innocent until proven guilty. That’s the way it works in America, and we should all be thankful that’s the standard.

Having said that, he’s an idiot of epic proportions if he’s guilty. Showing up to an NFL player’s house is a bad idea.

Showing up to the house of a guy the size of Fletcher Cox, a defensive tackle, is next-level stupid, especially when he pulls out a shotgun.

I don’t care whether you have a baseball bat or not. The Eagles defensive star could probably beat the living hell out of somebody armed with a couple baseball bats.

He is a monster of a human being. Of all the people to allegedly target for a home invasion, Fletcher Cox should be at the very bottom of the list.

Luckily, this didn’t turn into too bad of a situation. Props to Cox for not hesitating to look out for his home.