REVIEW: ‘The Sinner’ Is One Of The Greatest Shows Ever Made

“The Sinner” is absolutely incredible.

The show, which starred Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman in the first season, initially aired on USA back in 2016, and it’s now on Netflix.

I had several people tell me that I just had to watch it because it was something that I was bound to love.

Finally, after scrolling past it on Netflix a few times, I decided to pull the trigger and crush the first season.

I can’t even begin to tell you how wild a first season this show had. Not watching it a long time ago was one of my greatest entertainment mistakes because it was incredible from start to finish.

Now, I'm not going to spoil anything here. It's way too good of a show for me to be out here telling any of you what happened.

What I will say is that the premise is shockingly simple on the surface. Cora (Biel) stabs a man to death at the beach, and nobody seems to have any idea why. She doesn’t know him, they have no connection of any kind but the music he was playing caused her to murder him.

Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) is on the case, and it quickly turns out that things aren’t even close to being what they appear to be on the surface.

I thought I had my finger on what the ending would be. Gentlemen, I wasn’t terribly far off, but the ending still just blew me away.

I refuse to believe anybody could watch this show and 100% completely guess how it unfolds. I’m just not buying. It was just nonstop twists and turns.

If you haven’t already watch “The Sinner,” I suggest you fire it up on Netflix ASAP. It’s going to mess your world up.

It’s going to have you looking over your shoulder anytime you walk down a dark street alone. Hell of a show. We’ll have to see if season two is as good.