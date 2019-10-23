Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Samantha Hoopes Celebrates The Pope’s Blessing Of Her Child

Superstar model Samantha Hoopes got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she shared a snap of Pope Francis blessing her and finance Salvatore Palella’s newborn child.

"Still speechless and in awe of this time in my life," the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned her post on Instagram, along with a few pictures capturing the special moment.

"My son was blessed by @franciscus today [and] it was an experience I cannot even put into words [and] it's a moment in my life I will never ever forget! #blessed," she added.

Several fellow SI swimsuit models noticed the amazing post and commented how happy they were for her.

“Wow amazing,” supermodel Vita Sidorkina wrote. “Congrats Guys.”

SI Swimsuit beauty, Brooks Nader, added, “INCREDIBLE.”

The swimsuit beauty shared the happy news last month that she had given birth to her and Palella’s little boy, George, with a sweet post on Instagram.

“[And] then life changed and there was a new member in the family,” the model wrote. “The most surreal, proudest and happiest moment of my whole entire life! From the day I found out I was pregnant and all of the anxiety that comes with pregnancy to the best labor and delivery I am overwhelmed with emotions!”

“This whole experience of creating life and then holding him in my arms is a feeling unexplainable,” she added. “George I am so PROUD and excited to show you this world and watch all of your dreams come true! @palella I am beyond blessed to have you as my partner in crime & forever by my side! Cheers to our growing family! p.s. happy LABOR day.”

It comes, after Hoopes announced the exciting news in April that the happy couple was expecting.

“We are so happy to finally announce baby Palella arriving in August,” the swimsuit beauty shared. “This journey so far has opened my eyes to how beautiful the woman’s body is! It’s truly incredible what nature can do and what love between two people can create.”

“I would love for you to join us on this journey of firsts and I will being to sharing what I have learned so far, routines that have changed, things that I’m doing and not doing and this whole new world,” she added. “P.s. Mila can’t wait to be a big sister #babypalella @palella photo cred: @giusjpalella.”