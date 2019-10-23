Selena Gomez Drops Emotional Breakup Anthem

Musician Selena Gomez released her new single “Lose You To Love Me” on all streaming platforms Wednesday.

Gomez led up to the release of the single with cryptic Instagram posts and dropped the video and song in the early hours of Wednesday morning ET. The break up ballad talks about a toxic relationship that she had to get out of to find herself again.

Gomez’ lyrics are some of the most beautiful things I have ever read.

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off-key in my chorus

‘Cause it wasn’t yours

Later in the song she talks about needing to hate him to find herself. (RELATED: Selena Gomez Is Releasing New Music: ‘Lose You To Love Me’)

We’d always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dance, it was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

Anyone who has gone through an intense break up definitely feels these lyrics way too deeply.

The emotion in this song could be on the same level as the emotion in the lyrics to “All Too Well,” but I’ll be honest, the song isn’t as good musically.

I’m really hoping that we get an entire album with this new release of music. The last album we got from Gomez came in 2015 with “Revival.”