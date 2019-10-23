Watch The Preview For Washington State On ’24/7 College Football’ On HBO

Washington State’s appearance on “24/7 College Football” on HBO looks like it’s going to be lit Wednesday night.

The series has already chronicled Penn State, Florida and Arizona State. Now, it’s time for the episode everybody has been waiting for.

The show went behind the scenes with Mike Leach prior to the game against Colorado, and we all know Leach content is like a drug for college football fans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the preview below.

Now, the Cougars beat Colorado up and down the field from start to finish this past Saturday, which should make this episode extra exciting.

Even if WSU had lost, I wouldn’t care. I’ll take as much Mike Leach content as I can get. The dude is an electric factory.

He just went on a lip reading rant, and now we’re getting an inside look at a game week. This is nothing short of a dream come true for fans of the sport.

I don’t even know where to begin with this rant. Mike Leach says we should invest football veils to help conceal coach’s lips since America is a bastion of lip readers. This is part one. pic.twitter.com/DBsIGaEcX8 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 21, 2019

Part two. Where Leach proposes we have flesh colored veils with life like mouths to really make them fashionable. pic.twitter.com/vFm4R3lIvz — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 21, 2019

You can catch Washington State on “24/7 College Football” at 10:00 EST Wednesday night. You know that it’s going to be entertainment gold.

I can’t wait to watch every single second.