Opus Dei Explained: The Secretive Catholic Group That Bill Barr Has Been Criticized For Belonging To

William Barr, now serving as Attorney General of the United States, has for the second time in his career made his Catholic faith a visible part of his public life.

Barr has openly expressed disdain for “modern secularists” at Catholic events, and his membership in the Catholic group “Opus Dei,” along with his role on the board of directors for the Catholic Information Center, have all brought him criticism recently from progressive journalists.

Being a member of Opus Dei in particular has given rise to conspiracy theories from the left, who use his membership in Opus Dei to imply that Barr is both unethical and unsuited for his job.

These writers describe a religious organization that is hell-bent on shaping the political scene in the image of the right-wing Catholicism. To them, this means pushing an vision that they think is fundamentally theocratic. (RELATED: A Jesuit education for Christian conservatives)

Frank Cocozzelli has a history of writing about Opus Dei’s politically active members and the role the group allegedly plays in American politics. He describes Opus Dei as a “highly secretive, ultra-conservative Catholic group,” in an article for Dailykos and says that Barr’s membership in Opus Dei “may help explain his apparent ‘ends justifies the means’ strategy.” Cocozzelli cites what he describes as false testimony before the House Appropriations committee on April 9 as evidence of Barr’s dishonesty. According to Cocozzeli, Opus Dei is also “known for recruiting very influential members, especially those simpatico with culturally conservative causes. To describe its many wealthy and powerful leaders as economic royalists would be an understatement.”

“The danger that a politically active Opus Dei membership currently represents to liberal democracy is not from assassinations by imaginary albino monks … but in its very Plutocratic attitude in abhorring dissent.” Furthermore, Cocozzeli appears to think that the lack of diverse views within the organization is a problem. To illustrate this, he quotes Rick Santorum, who has connections to the order, and said that people who privately agree with Catholic social teaching, but who aren’t willing to state that Catholic teaching on these issues are universal truths, have a “corrupted conscience.”

“All of us have heard people say, ‘I privately am against abortion, homosexual marriage, stem cell research, cloning. But who am I to decide that it’s not right for somebody else?’ It sounds good,” Santorum said. “But it is the corruption of freedom of conscience.”

Many other progressive writers view Opus Dei as a threat to democracy. A quick Google search reveals dozens of fevered Rainman-esque attempts to put them at the heart of efforts to undermine the American project.

Bill Berkowitz, in a piece for Buzzflash.com writes about Opus Dei in breathless terms, describing the danger it poses to the American way of life. The Catholic organization apparently poses an “existential threat” to both “democracy” and “pluralism.”

“Opus Dei is an efficient machine run to achieve worldly power,” wrote investigative reporter Penny Lernoux in her book, People of God.

“Opus Dei uses the Catholic Church for its own ends which are money and power …. Its members form a transnational elite. They seek to colonize the summits of power. They work with stealth – ‘holy discretion’ – and practice ‘divine deception,’” Robert Hutchison wrote in the introduction to his book, Their Kingdom Come: Inside the Secret World of Opus Dei.

Opus Dei is a surprisingly large and well connected organization. In 2019, they boasted roughly 95,000 members worldwide, including priests and laypeople. In addition to the attorney general of the United States, they have connections with many high level politicians, for example, the priest responsible for converting Larry Kudlow, the current chief economic adviser, is a member of Opus Dei. Former Pennsylvania Republican Senator Rick Santorum sent two of his children to an Opus Dei affiliated school. Leonard Leo, the head of the Federalist Society, and who has played a hugely influential role in selecting judicial nominees, is also a member.

The organization’s founder, Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer founded Opus Dei with a simple Christian goal, “sanctity and apostolate in and through ones ordinary work.” His preaching can effectively be distilled into three main points.

“The Christian laity should not abandon or despise the world , but should remain within it, loving and sharing the life of ordinary men and women;”

While staying in the world, they should learn to discover the supernatural value of the normal circumstances of their lives, including the most prosaic and material details;

As a consequence, everyday work, the activity that occupies and fills the greatest number of hours of ordinary people can and should be sanctified and used as a means of Christian apostolate.

Despite the “shadowy” and “secretive” reputation that Opus Dei has within some circles, they have attracted a large number of Catholics to their ranks, both in the United States and worldwide, and, at least publicly, appear to be simply trying to live the Catholic faith, which may be the reason for their hostility in the first place.