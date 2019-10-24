Britain’s Boris Johnson Calls For National Election To Leave The EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a snap election on Thursday to ensure the UK leaves the European Union.

Johnson says he plans to grant parliament more time to review his latest Brexit deal, if they agree to a new election on Dec. 12. Britain’s next election is not scheduled until 2022, BBC reports.(RELATED: PHELAN: Critics Couldn’t Beat Boris Johnson, So Now They’re Calling Him ‘Hard Right’)

“The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to parliament,” Johnson said according to BBC. “If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. That’s the way forward.”

I have written to Jeremy Corbyn: this Parliament must get Brexit done now or a NEW Parliament must get Brexit done so the country can move on pic.twitter.com/PekfFRsR9F — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 24, 2019



This announcement comes after the prime minister’s latest deal with the EU that was shutdown by lawmakers stating they were not given enough time to review the bill.

“We are going to give them all the time they want, between now and the dissolution of parliament to do scrutiny,” Johnson said as reported by Fox News. “We have had three years, we have been reasonable, if you want more time you can have it. But we must all agree to go for an election on 12 December.”

Johnson states he expects the EU to grant him an extension to the October deadline for the end of January.