Brandon Tanev Scores Absurd Backhand Goal Against The Tampa Bay Lightning

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brandon Tanev scored an absurd goal Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canadian-born NHL player roped himself around the back of the net, somehow managed to skate right into the net pretty much uncontested, and then backhanded the puck past the goalie.

It’s almost hard to describe this one. Give it a watch below.

Brandon Tanev scores his second of the season, and his second on Wednesday Night Hockey.

Seriously, what the hell happened there? How did Tanev not get rubbed off the puck by the defense? How did he get so close to the net and then backhand the puck in?

If you see somebody coming around the net like that, you have to just drop them on the spot. You don’t let them skate all the way up to the net like the Lightning did. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of course, you have to give props to Tanev because he made something incredibly difficult look very easy.

What a year it’s been for insane goals in the NHL. They seem to be happening on a nightly basis, and that’s great news for the fans.

We’re in for a very fun season.